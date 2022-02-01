Kulicke and Soffa FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETKulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kulicke and Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (+120.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $462.74M (+72.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KLIC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.