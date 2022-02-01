What's in store for Roper's Q4 earnings?
Feb. 01, 2022 11:30 AM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Roper (NYSE:ROP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.70 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (-0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Prior Quarter Snapshot: Roper (NYSE:ROP) rose 1.24% after reporting Q3 mixed results.
- For Q4'21, the Company expects adjusted DEPS of $3.62 - $3.66 vs. a consensus of $3.95.
- The Company now expects full year adjusted DEPS of $14.08 - $14.12, may not be comparable to $15.12 consensus.
- YTD the company's shares have lost more than 11.1% in value.
- The SA Quant Rating on ROP is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.
- Last month, Roper Technologies' Aderant acquires American LegalNet
- A graphically look at the company's earnings against its estimates over the past few quarters.