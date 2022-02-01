Will revenue growth continue in Q4 for Waste Management?
Feb. 01, 2022
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.62B (+13.5% Y/Y).
- During Q3 earnings, company indicated operating EBITDA is expected to be between $5B and $5.1B in 2021, while free cash flow is expected to be between $2.5B and $2.6B - both in line with the prior guidance.
- Dive in to company's profitability and cash generation trend:
- During the last quarter, company saw $700M in recycling investments by 2022.
- Over the last 2 years, WM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- A comparative price performance against the peers over the last six months.
- SA Contributor gives Buy Rating to the stock and writes: 'Their cash-generating ability remains exceptional.'
- Another Buy rating which says 'Over the past 10 years, WM outperformed the S&P 500 by a ~112.6 percentage point margin in one of the best bull markets in US history.'