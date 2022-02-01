Mid America Apartment Communities Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETMid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Mid America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.86 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $461.39M (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MAA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.