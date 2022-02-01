Capri Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 11:34 AM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 2, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.69 (+2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.47B (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPRI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 4 downward.