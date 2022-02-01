Sera Prognostics in pact with MultiPlan to expand market for PreTRM Test
Feb. 01, 2022 11:36 AM ETSera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Sera Prognostics (SERA +3.7%) has signed an agreement with MultiPlan to join its PHCS and MultiPlan Networks to widen the patient access to the company’s PreTRM Test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict spontaneous preterm birth.
- PreTRM Test allows the clinicians to accurately identify women with increased risk for premature delivery during their 19th or 20th week of pregnancy.
- The deal is aimed at providing “more timely intervention to the members accessing MultiPlan's services through its more than 700 healthcare payers and the 1.2 million healthcare providers participating in MultiPlan's provider networks,” Sera (NASDAQ:SERA) said in a press release.
- PreTRM test is the company’s first commercialized product, and its rivals include Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). Sera (SERA) made a strong public debut in July 2021.