Yellow Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETYellow Corporation (YELL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (+64.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, YELL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.