8X8 FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $153.68M (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EGHT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.