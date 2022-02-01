Dynatrace FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Feb. 01, 2022 11:39 AM ETDynatrace, Inc. (DT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $234.68M (+28.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- Prior Quarter Snapshot: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) dropped 9.8% despite Q2 earnings beat; issued Q3 and full year outlook.
- YTD the company's shares have lost more than 9.1% in value.
- The SA Quant Rating on DT is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.
- Recent Bullish rating on the stock by contributor: Dynatrace Is A Better Investment Than Datadog