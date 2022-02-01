Aviat Networks FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-58.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $73.15M (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVNW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.