Cognizant Technology Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETCognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 2, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.04 (+55.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $4.78B (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTSH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.