MGIC Investment Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETMGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.9M (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.