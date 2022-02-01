Can Magellan Midstream Partners maintain EPS beat run in Q4?
Feb. 01, 2022 11:41 AM ETMagellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $655.66M (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MMP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
- The company's stock rose +2.19% on Nov. 2 the day it reported its Q3 results beating analysts' estimates.
- Magellan Midstream Partners' Chairman, President and CEO Michael Mears will retire effective April 30, to be succeeded by current COO Aaron Milford.
- In December 2021, it was reported that the company was evaluating alternative uses for its Longhorn crude oil pipeline from the Permian Basin, including converting it to carry other commodities such as natural gas or refined products.
- In November 2021, the company launched an open season to assess firm customer interest in the potential expansion of its refined petroleum products pipeline system from Kansas to Colorado.