C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 11:40 AM ETC.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.86 (+72.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.26B (+37.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CHRW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.