Spire FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview

Feb. 01, 2022 11:41 AM ETSpire Inc. (SR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Spire (NYSE:SR) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (-64.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $548.33M (-50.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
