NYDIG launched an employee savings plan that allow workers to convert a portion of their paycheck to bitcoin (BTC-USD), according to the company's release.

NYDIG will also be providing the benefit to all of its employees. Among the first to offer the benefit are companies owned by former NFL superstar Drew Brees, who will also be using a Bitcoin Savings Plan to convert a portion of his compensation to bitcoin, the company noted.

Firms that are launching a Bitcoin Savings Plan from NYDIG also include publicly traded companies like Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF), eco-friendly BTC miner Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN). Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Strike launched similar benefit programs last year, but those did not require an employer to sign up, unlike NYDIG's BTC savings plan, CoinDesk noted.

Moreover, “A NYDIG Bitcoin Savings Plan is an easy-to-adopt benefit that can help employers stand out from the pack while providing their employees with a critical tool for protecting their financial futures," said NYDIG Chief Innovation Officer Patrick Sells.

Speaking of the largest digital token by market cap, bitcoin (BTC-USD +1.6%) is climbing toward $39K per coin.

Previously, (Jan. 4) The SEC delayed its decision on NYDIG's bitcoin ETF proposal.