Brinker FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 11:42 AM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Brinker (NYSE:EAT) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+45.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $924.24M (+21.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EAT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.