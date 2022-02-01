The trend of banks reducing overdraft fees marches on, as regulators take note and traditional banks get competition from neobanks promising not to charge fees when customers spend more than what's in their account.

In the past year alone, Regions Bank (NYSE:RF), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), and Ally Bank (NYSE:ALLY) have either eliminated or reduced overdraft and related fees.

TD Bank (TD +1.1%) is the latest to join the crowd in overhauling its overdraft fee policies. Customers will be able to overdraw their account up to $50 before incurring an overdraft fee, the bank said on Tuesday.

In addition, the bank will give customers who overdraw by more than $50 24 hours to cure and avoid the fee. It will also eliminate the transfer fee for customers using savings overdraft protection services. Alerts and notifications will also be sent to customers when their account balances are low, giving them an opportunity to take action.

"These enhancements are designed to give customers more control over their finances – helping them make financial decisions that are best for them, better manage their money, and minimize overdrafts," said Matt Boss, head of Consumer Products at TD Bank (NYSE:TD).

The change comes more than a year after the company agreed to pay $122M to settle with the CFPB over overdraft fees.

Last June, Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin took a look at the pressure on banks to reduce such fees.