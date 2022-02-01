Old Dominion Freight Line Q4 2021 Earnings Preview: Here's what to expect
Feb. 01, 2022 11:46 AM ETOld Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.27 (+41.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+29.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ODFL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The stock was slightly changed to -0.6% following Q3 earnings release on Oct.27.
- YTD the company's shares lost more than 15.8% in value.
- Recently, Old Dominion Freight Line is cut at Evercore ISI after 'massive' 2021 performance
- Recent Bullish rating on the stock by contributor: Old Dominion Freight Line: Supply Chain Shortage Is A Continued Opportunity.