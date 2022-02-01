McKesson Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 2, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $5.42 (+17.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $66.63B (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MCK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Gen Alpha recently wrote "McKesson: It's Time To Consider Buying This SWAN Stock", rating the stock a Buy. The contributor noted that MCK's revenues have more than doubled over the past decade.