McKesson Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 2, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $5.42 (+17.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $66.63B (+6.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MCK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • SA contributor Gen Alpha recently wrote "McKesson: It's Time To Consider Buying This SWAN Stock", rating the stock a Buy. The contributor noted that MCK's revenues have more than doubled over the past decade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.