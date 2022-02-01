Spirit AeroSystems Q4 2021 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Feb. 01, 2022 11:56 AM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.66 (+49.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+20.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
- Prior Quarter Snapshot: Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) dropped 5.3% after Q3 earnings miss.
- YTD the company's shares rose more than 1.7% in value.
- The SA Quant Rating on SPR is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.
- A graphically look at the company's earnings against its estimates over the past few quarters.
- Recent Buy rating on the stock by contributor: Don't Buy Boeing, Buy Spirit AeroSystems