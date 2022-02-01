Will Emerson Electric Q1 results bring positive earnings surprise?
Feb. 01, 2022 11:58 AM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.48B (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EMR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's stock fell -4.87% on Nov. 3, the day it reported its Q4 results. The company's adjusted EPS beat estimates but its revenue fell short of analysts' estimates.
- The company had also provided Q1 outlook: net sales growth 7% to 9%; GAAP EPS of $0.85 to $0.89 and adjusted EPS $0.98 to $1.02.
- In January 2022, Emerson was upgraded to buy from hold at RBC, as analyst Deane Dray saw a confluence of positive catalysts driving shares higher.
- In December 2021, the company acquired Mita-Teknik.