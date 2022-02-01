Will Emerson Electric Q1 results bring positive earnings surprise?

Feb. 01, 2022 11:58 AM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.48B (+1.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, EMR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The company's stock fell -4.87% on Nov. 3, the day it reported its Q4 results. The company's adjusted EPS beat estimates but its revenue fell short of analysts' estimates.
  • The company had also provided Q1 outlook: net sales growth 7% to 9%; GAAP EPS of $0.85 to $0.89 and adjusted EPS $0.98 to $1.02.
  • In January 2022, Emerson was upgraded to buy from hold at RBC, as analyst Deane Dray saw a confluence of positive catalysts driving shares higher.
  • In December 2021, the company acquired Mita-Teknik.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.