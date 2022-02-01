AvalonBay Communities Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETAvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 2, after market close.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $1.13 (-44% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $598.01M (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AVB has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
