AvalonBay Communities Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 2, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO estimate is $1.13 (-44% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $598.01M (+7.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, AVB has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Last month, SA contributor Mitch Hankins wrote "I Am Bullish On AvalonBay Communities", with a Buy rating on the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.