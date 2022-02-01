KKR said to evaluate sale or IPO of Optiv Security

Feb. 01, 2022

  • Private equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) is said to be evaluating a sale or initial public offer for cybersecurity company Optiv Security Inc. at a valuation of more than $3B.
  • KKR had has talks with banks on how to monetize Optiv, which it purchased five years ago, according to a Reuters report. A possible sale may attract interest from other PE firms.
  • KKR agreed to buy Optiv from a group of investors including a fund managed by Blackstone (NYSE:BX) in 2016 for reportedly $2B.
  • Optiv has annual sales of about $650M and cash flow of about $150M, according to the Reuters report.
  • The Optiv news comes after an earlier report that a Steve Mnuchin-backed Cybereason is eyeing IPO that could value cybersecurity firm at over $5B.
