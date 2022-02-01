What's in store for Markel's Q4 earnings?
Feb. 01, 2022 12:04 PM ETMarkel Corporation (MKL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Markel (NYSE:MKL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $16.11 (-72.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.8B (-16.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Prior Quarter Snapshot: Markel (NYSE:MKL) lost 1.4% after reporting Q3 results.
- The SA Quant Rating on MKL is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.
A graphically look at the company's earnings against its estimates over the past few quarters.
