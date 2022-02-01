Tabula Rasa slips as Baird downgrades on risk to guidance
Feb. 01, 2022 12:03 PM ETTabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC -7.5%) is trading lower after Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla downgraded the stock to neutral from Outperform, citing risk to the company’s guidance.
- Kesavabhotla cites macro-related headwinds and warns that the pandemic could continue to adversely impact the company’s sales pipeline. COVID and/or the flu likely caused a sequential drop in the enrollment for the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly in January, the analyst argues.
- “Given the limited visibility in the current environment and TRHC’s historical execution challenges, we suspect the company may be inclined to take a particularly conservative approach to any upcoming guidance revisions,” he added. The price target set to $11 per share implies a premium of ~2% to the last close.
- Tabula Ras (NASDAQ:TRHC), a health-tech firm based in Moorestown, New Jersey, has dropped ~81% over the past twelve months amid a gradual decline in its consensus revenue estimates, as shown in this graph.