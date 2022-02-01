Wabash National Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 12:03 PM ETWabash National Corporation (WNC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $489.23M (+21.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WNC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.