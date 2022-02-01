Change Healthcare FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview

Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETChange Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $841.59M (+7.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CHNG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
