Change Healthcare FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETChange Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $841.59M (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHNG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.