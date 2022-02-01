Essex Property Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETEssex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 2, after market close.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $1.05 (-65.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $368.12M
- Over the last 2 years, ESS has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Last week, SA contributor Austin Rogers wrote with Hold rating, "Essex Property Trust: Why I (Sadly) Sold And Where I Reinvested The Proceeds".