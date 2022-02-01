Cabot surges on strong Q1 results; raises FY22 adj. earnings outlook
- Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares have surged ~10% after the specialty chemical company reported strong FQ1 results, with revenue +29.8% Y/Y to $968M and adj. EPS +9% Y/Y to $1.29.
- Segment results: Reinforcement Materials sales grew +44.3% Y/Y to $541M; Performance Chemicals sales +13.1% to $302M; and Performance Additives sales +23.4% to $227M.
- Solid demand and strong pricing execution in the Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals segments drove a 16% sequential increase in adj. EPS.
- However, net loss attributable to the company was -$89M, or -$1.57 loss per diluted common share, compared with $60M net profit, or $1.06 per diluted common share, reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Cabot ended the quarter with a cash balance of $179M.
- Outlook: Given the strong first quarter and bullish expectations for the remainder for the year, the company raised its outlook for adj. EPS for FY22 to now be in the range of $5.50 to $5.90.
- Reinforcement Materials segment is expected to benefit from the calendar year 2022 customer agreements. In the Performance Chemicals segment, the firm anticipates demand growth across major product lines along with particular strength in battery materials and inkjet packaging.
- CEO update: "As we look ahead to the second quarter of the fiscal year, we expect demand to improve across all of our key product lines and a step up in profitability largely due to the benefit from our 2022 customer agreements. I feel we are off to a good start in executing our "Creating for Tomorrow" strategy and our outlook is in line with meeting our objectives as outlined at our December investor day."