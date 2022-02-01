FedEx pauses some freight services again due to staff shortage

FedEx Corporation (FDX +2.9%) suspended its domestic express freight services once again due to a shortage staffing from workers quarantined due to a positive case of Omicron COVID-19 or close exposure. The company is suspending the economy domestic FedEx express freight, including FedEx two-day freight and FedEx three-day freight services.

The on-again, off-again nature of some FDX's services saw international economy freight pick-up start back up again after an earlier pause.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) began warning on labor shortages in the middle part of last year. The issue was part of the company's decision to announce shipping rate hikes for this year.

Most analysts see both the Omicron backdrop and labor shortages improving by the end of this quarter.

Shares of FedEx (FDX) rallied on Tuesday after a strong earnings report from UPS that also included a favorable outlook for the year.