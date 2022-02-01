Puma Exploration expands Williams Brook landholdings

Feb. 01, 2022
  • Puma Exploration (OTCPK:PUXPF) signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in 30 claims contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook Gold property.
  • For the acquisition, Puma agreed to issue 50K shares and a C$10K cash payment, 50K on closure on or before the first anniversary of the signing of the agreement, 100K shares on or before the agreement's second anniversary.
  • Also, there are some additional performance payments to the vendor which includes C$25K on a positive preliminary economic assessment, cash payment of $C$50K on a positive feasibility study and one-time cash payment of C$100K on commercial production.
  • Over the past 15 months, the company completed several transactions to connect a patchwork of mining claims held by different landowners.
  • The vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on any commercial production from the property; 50% of NSR or 1% maybe purchased by Puma for $1M.
