Fabrinet slides after flat growth outlook clouds earnings beat: Q2 Report
Feb. 01, 2022 12:10 PM ETFabrinet (FN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is down 8% at 12:05 p.m. ET after the company released flat outlook for the next quarter revenue due to the ongoing supply constraints across the sector.
- "Based on continued strong demand largely across the board, we are expecting revenue from both optical and non-optical communications to be flat to up in the third quarter. This includes the impact of slightly higher supply chain headwind which we estimate will be $30 million to $35 million in the third quarter," said CFO Csaba Sverha in Q2 earnings conference call.
- So, Q3 Guidance Includes: Revenue to range between $560-$580M vs. consensus of $554.89M; GAAP EPS is expected to range between $1.30-$1.37; and Non-GAAP EPS estimated to be in the range of $1.48-$1.55.
- Look Back at Q2 Earnings Highlights:
- Revenue of $566.6M (+24.9% Y/Y) beats consensus by $11.63M.
- By segment: Optical communications which represents 80% of total revenue, increased 5% sequentially to $450.8M; the remaining Non-Optimal communications revenue was $115.9M, essentially flat from the first quarter.
- Within optical communications, the company saw growth at record level with Telecom up 4% sequentially and datacom up 11%.
- In non-optimal segment, automotive revenue was down 3% and industrial laser revenue declined 5% sequentially.
- Overall, gross margin was 12.5% up 40 basis points from Q1; Non-GAAP operating margin was a record 10.4%.
- GAAP EPS of $1.30; Non-GAAP EPS of $1.50 beats by $0.04.
- With CapEx of $17.3M free cash flow was $1.3M in the quarter.
- The company ended the quarter with restricted cash and investments of $520.2M.