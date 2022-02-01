Fabrinet slides after flat growth outlook clouds earnings beat: Q2 Report

Feb. 01, 2022 12:10 PM ETFabrinet (FN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is down 8% at 12:05 p.m. ET after the company released flat outlook for the next quarter revenue due to the ongoing supply constraints across the sector.
  • "Based on continued strong demand largely across the board, we are expecting revenue from both optical and non-optical communications to be flat to up in the third quarter. This includes the impact of slightly higher supply chain headwind which we estimate will be $30 million to $35 million in the third quarter," said CFO Csaba Sverha in Q2 earnings conference call.
  • So, Q3 Guidance Includes: Revenue to range between $560-$580M vs. consensus of $554.89M; GAAP EPS is expected to range between $1.30-$1.37; and Non-GAAP EPS estimated to be in the range of $1.48-$1.55.
  • Look Back at Q2 Earnings Highlights:
  • Revenue of $566.6M (+24.9% Y/Y) beats consensus by $11.63M.
  • By segment: Optical communications which represents 80% of total revenue, increased 5% sequentially to $450.8M; the remaining Non-Optimal communications revenue was $115.9M, essentially flat from the first quarter.
  • Within optical communications, the company saw growth at record level with Telecom up 4% sequentially and datacom up 11%.
  • In non-optimal segment, automotive revenue was down 3% and industrial laser revenue declined 5% sequentially.
  • Overall, gross margin was 12.5% up 40 basis points from Q1; Non-GAAP operating margin was a record 10.4%.
  • GAAP EPS of $1.30; Non-GAAP EPS of $1.50 beats by $0.04.
  • With CapEx of $17.3M free cash flow was $1.3M in the quarter.
  • The company ended the quarter with restricted cash and investments of $520.2M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.