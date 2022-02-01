Hologic FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Feb. 01, 2022 12:11 PM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (-57.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (-24.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HOLX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Prior Quarter Snapshot: Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) dropped 2.4% despite FQ4 earnings beat.
- YTD the company's shares have lost more than 8.3% in value.
- Last month, Hologic (HOLX) announced preliminary revenue results for first fiscal quarter of $1.47B, above consensus
- The SA Quant Rating on HOLX is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.