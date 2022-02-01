UK cannabis producer Akanda files to raise up to $27.6M in US IPO

Feb. 01, 2022 12:12 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
  • British medical cannabis producer Akanda has filed to hold an initial public offering on the US market, seeking to raise up to $27.6M.
  • Akanda, which aims to cultivate and distribute medical cannabis products internationally, plans to offer 4M shares in the range of $4 to $6 per share. Underwriters will be granted a 45-day option to purchase an additional 600,000 shares at the IPO price.
  • Boustead Securities is serving as lead bookrunner for the deal. Akanda has filed to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol AKAN.
  • After the IPO, Akanda will have 29.2M shares outstanding if the underwriter’s overallotment option is exercised in full, which would value the company at up to $175.2M if the shares are priced at $6 per share.
  • Incorporated in Canada and based in London, Akanda operates a cultivation and processing facility in Lesotho through a wholly owned subsidiary called Bophelo. The company also owns CanMart, a UK-based medical cannabis products importer and distributor.
