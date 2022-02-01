Q4 earnings preview: Is Corteva set to exceed consensus mark sixth time in a line?

Feb. 01, 2022 12:15 PM ETCorteva, Inc. (CTVA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.45B (-0.3% Y/Y).
  • The company exceeded consensus mark past five quarters.
  • After Q3 beat, the company has raised its FY2021 sales forecast for a second time this year to $15.5B-$15.7B from $15.2B-$15.4 and an earlier estimate of $14.6B-$14.8B and EPS outlook was revised to $2.05-$2.15 from $2.00-$2.10 previously.
  • Last week, the company announced dividend of $0.14, in line with previous.
  • Previous quarter, the company appointed former Nutrien CEO Chuck Magro as its new CEO.
  • Over the last 2 years, CTVA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • Share price have grown ~12.4% over the period of six months.
  • Wall Street Analysts have a buy rating on the stock.
