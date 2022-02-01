Can Thermo Fisher Scientific maintain EPS beat run in Q4?

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.27 (+1251.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.25B (+580.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, TMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company's stock rose +0.65% on Oct. 27, the day it reported its Q3 results beating analysts' estimates. The company had also raised its full year earnings forecast.
  • Thermo Fisher completed the acquisition of PeproTech on Dec. 30 in an all-cash deal worth ~$1.9B.
  • In December 2021, Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture the experimental COVID-19 pill molnupiravir.
