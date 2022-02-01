Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETArrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 2, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.58 and the consensus revenue estimate is $51.04M (+139.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Edmund Ingham last week wrote "Arrowhead: 2021 Was A Struggle Valuation Wise - Things May Get Worse In 2022", rating the stock Hold.