UGI FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Feb. 01, 2022 12:20 PM ETUGI Corporation (UGI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • UGI (NYSE:UGI) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.23B (+15.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, UGI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • Prior Quarter Snapshot: UGI (NYSE:UGI) dropped 0.5% despite Q4 earnings beat.
  • YTD the company's shares have lost more than 1.2% in value.
  • Last month, UGI Corp. said it bought the Stonehenge Appalachia midstream natural gas gathering system in a $190M deal.
  • The SA Quant Rating on UGI is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.
  • Recent analysis from our contributor: UGI Corp.: 2 Scoops For The Price Of One
