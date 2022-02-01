While U.S. GDP has swung, percentage-wise, from a precipitous drop at the start of the pandemic to robust gains in later quarters, it's easy to lose track of where the U.S. economy is compared with pre-COVID times.

On a dollar basis, the U.S. GDP recovered to 2019 levels in Q2 2021, said S&P Global Ratings U.S. Chief Economist Beth Ann Bovino in an interview with Seeking Alpha.

Recent GDP growth numbers look exceptionally strong when compared with prepandemic rates (see graph below). For example, the real GDP growth rate rose 5.7% in 2021, vs. previous times when 2% was a decent GDP growth rate. "They're still strong numbers," Bovino said, "but it doesn't feel good for most people" due to pricing pressures.

That's causing the Federal Reserve to step into action. (Last week the central banks said it will soon be appropriate to raise interest rates in an effort to tame inflation.)

"The Fed has their job cut out for them," she said. With core personal consumption expenditure growth "well over double the Fed's target rate", forward inflation expectations over five and 10-year horizons are at a 10-year high, Bovino added. "When we start to see inflation expectations that high, (it) says to me the Fed has lost control" of its stable price mandate, and "that means they have to move quickly now." She expects three rate hikes this year and five more through 2024.

Some short-term factors like supply bottlenecks, will eventually ease up, but it's still quarters away. "You can start to see it in some PMI readings with backlogs starting to come down from record highs.. they're still bad, but just not as bad," Bovino said. She expects some softening of supply chain issues in 2023.

Another reason that many consumers are feeling frustrated is that wage growth isn't keeping up with inflation for many people. "Household purchase power is squeezed." The fear is that inflation can driven even higher as people demand raises that outpace inflation. "Are we in wage spiral?" Bovino asks.

While may people liken the inflation that arose from the pandemic with the high inflation seen in the late 1970s and early '80s, "There's comfort in that the" conditions are different now than they were then, Bovino said.

"Most wage contracts do not have automatic inflation indexing," she said. By contrast, in the '70s-'80s wave of inflation, a lot of contracts were union contracts with such indexing provisions.

Another metric that looks deceiving in the post-pandemic environment is the number of jobs being added. Recently, the U.S. economy has been adding ~200K jobs per month. "We're seeing numbers that in normal times would be just fine," Bovino said. "But not this time." She points out that if the jobs creation rate stayed at 200K per month, "we wouldn't get back to prepandemic employment to late 2025."

This month, though, Bovino expects the economy will have added only 125K due to job disruptions and the Omicron wave.

And yet with job openings near record highs, the labor force participation rate remains lower than prepandemic levels. Even with the increase in inflation, household balance sheets are in "really good shape, savings-wise," allowing people to stay out of the workforce if they have concerns about contracting COVID or for child-care reasons. At the same time, a lot of people retired after the pandemic hit.

That's contributed to a stronger market for labor. "It's a workers' market on steroids," Bovino said. "I've never seen so may people leave the workforce and stay out of the workforce."

She sees the risk of recession as "pretty low", putting the probability at 10%-15%. The economy would need "a lot of shocks" to result in a contracting economy, she added. One of the risks is "disorderly inflation."

On the other end of the risk spectrum, "disinflation could be something the Fed will struggle with in 2023... the Fed could be back to where it started" before the pandemic, she said, trying to get inflation up to 2%. "Certainly that's a medium to long-term risk."

