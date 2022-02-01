Allstate Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 2, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $2.77 (-52.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $10.98B (-8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- Last month, ALL reported estimated Q4 catastrophe losses at $528M, pre-tax.
- SA contributor Mike Thomas recently wrote "Allstate Stock: Investors Are Missing A Golden Opportunity", with a Strong Buy rating.