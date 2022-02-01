DXC Technology Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 2, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.91 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $4.1B (-4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DXC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.