New thematic psychedelic ETF hits the market

The PSYK ETF (NYSEARCA:PSYK) is the latest psychedelic exchange traded fund to hit the market from Exchange Traded Concepts, exposing investors to companies involved in the medicinal psychedelic space.

PSYK aims to track the Enhanced Consciousness Index, which is built out of stocks involved in the research, development, production, and/or use of psychedelics to address medical conditions in legal pharmacological applications.

The new ETF aims to seize an opportunity that fellow competitor funds Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) and AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) have struggled with since they’ve launched in the second half of 2021.

Tim Collins, President of Elemental Advisors, PSYK's index provider stated with regards to the launch:

“Mental health issues, such as depression, PTSD and substance abuse, continue to be big societal problems, which have likely grown due to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown environment. While current treatments for these conditions can often be inadequate, there’s been some recent groundbreaking research that has shown psychedelic compounds to be a safe and effective treatment for people suffering from these illnesses.”

Collins continued: “For these reasons, coupled with the growing societal and regulatory acceptance of psychedelics, we believe that the psychedelic drug market is on the cusp of realizing its true potential and that the PSYK ETF can be an attractive option for savvy investors who are looking to gain access to this burgeoning segment on the ground floor.”

The ETF comes to market with an expense ratio of 0.75%, trades on the New York Stock Exchange, and has 25 holdings.

PSYK's holdings are led by Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN), Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) weighted at 8.03%, 7.45%, 6.9%, and 6.8% respectively.

Daily price action: PSY +3%, PSIL +2.1%, BHVN +1.3%, ITCI +1.5%, SAGE +3.3%, and JAZZ +1.2%.

Investors interested in PSYK are hoping not to experience another bad trip like they did with the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF.