Petrobras sells Potiguar Cluster production, refinery in $1.4B deal

"npetrobras gas station"n"noil production

Joa_Souza/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Petrobras (PBR +2%) disclosed a $1.38B sale of a refinery and 22 oil and gas producing fields in the Potiguar Cluster in Brazil's Rio Grande do Norte state to 3R Petroleum, part of the company's plan to shed $15B-$25B in non-core assets through 2026.

3R is still negotiating a $106M deal for Petrobras' operating stake in the Papa-Terra shallow-water field and is pursuing other farm-in opportunities in Brazil, Argus Media reports.

Petrobras has so far concluded only one refinery divestment, the $1.8B sale of the 333K bbl/day Mataripe refinery to Abu Dhabi's Mubadala.

Petrobras also added nearly 2M barrels to its total reserve estimates, showing 2021 as the company's best-ever year for reserve additions.

Goldman Sachs' Latin America energy analyst recently upgraded Petrobras to Buy on estimated 31% dividend yield in 2022.

