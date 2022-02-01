Johnson & Johnson, drug distributors in $590M deal with U.S. tribes to settle opioid claims

Feb. 01, 2022

Opioid Crisis Newspaper Headline. Newspaper is on a Desk

  • Pharma giant, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and three leading drug distributors have entered into an agreement with Native American tribes to pay $590M to settle claims over their role in fueling the opioid crisis in those communities, Reuters reported citing court filings.
  • Most of the payouts are earmarked for efforts to address the impact of the opioid crisis, including treatments and other programs.
  • Last year, J&J (JNJ) and drug distributors, McKesson (NYSE:MCK), AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) announced a $26B deal to settle opioid-related claims by states and local governments. The proposed deal did not cover the likely lawsuits and claims by federally recognized Native American tribes and Alaska Native villages.
  • Per the latest settlement, J&J (JNJ) is set to pay $150M over two years, and three drug distributors have agreed to pay $440M over seven years in addition to a $75M payment due under the first settlement they struck with a tribal government in September.
