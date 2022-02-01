SiTime Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETSiTime Corporation (SITM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+153.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $71M (+76.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SITM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.