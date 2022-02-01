Tetra Tech FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETTetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $663.05M (+9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTEK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.