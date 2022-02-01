Hillenbrand FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETHillenbrand, Inc. (HI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $703.02M (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.