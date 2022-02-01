Digi International FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETDigi International Inc. (DGII)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $82.96M (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DGII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.