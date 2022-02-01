e.l.f. Beauty FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETe.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $95.05M (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ELF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.